Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.37 Billion Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,550,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $3,372,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.71.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $279.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.06 and a 200-day moving average of $255.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

