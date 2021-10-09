Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.58 Billion Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nucor worth $3,581,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nucor by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Nucor by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $97.97 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

