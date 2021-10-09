Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.88 Billion Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,502,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of American International Group worth $3,879,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 98.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in American International Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 677.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 82,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 71,734 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

