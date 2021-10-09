Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $3,166,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.20 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

