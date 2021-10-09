Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.43% of The Allstate worth $3,249,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.76.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. dropped their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

