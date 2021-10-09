Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 722,308 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,950,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.65% of Fastenal worth $3,481,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

