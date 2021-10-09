Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

