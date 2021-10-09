Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.