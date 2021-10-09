Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ VONV opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $72.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.
