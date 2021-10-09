Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $72.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

