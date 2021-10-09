Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Decreased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 16.8% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 75,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8,180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70,354 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,543,000 after buying an additional 89,383 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 81,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $82.17. 2,194,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,999. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

