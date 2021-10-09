Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,187,000 after acquiring an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,713,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.80. 206,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,635. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

