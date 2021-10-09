Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $226.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.99 and a 200 day moving average of $221.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

