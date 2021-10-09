Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $92,145.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

