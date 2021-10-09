Velas Trading Up 0.5% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Velas has a total market cap of $320.97 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001483 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001082 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000765 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

