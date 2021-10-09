Veles (VLS) Trading Up 99.7% Over Last 7 Days

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Veles has traded up 99.7% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $105,324.20 and $118.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,860.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.11 or 0.06540407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00328761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $615.82 or 0.01122523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00102003 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.76 or 0.00504477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00350058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.44 or 0.00328906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005162 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,094 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,588 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.