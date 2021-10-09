Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce $54.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $206.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $160,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 181.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 81.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 428,450 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

