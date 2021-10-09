VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

