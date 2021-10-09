Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

