Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.
Verint Systems stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.
In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
