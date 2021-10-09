Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million 4.67 $20.64 million $20.64 0.62 GAN $35.16 million 16.77 -$20.22 million ($0.41) -34.22

Viant Technology has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viant Technology and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83 GAN 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viant Technology currently has a consensus target price of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 162.09%. GAN has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.57%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than GAN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A GAN -24.01% -10.87% -9.63%

Summary

Viant Technology beats GAN on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

