VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $44.06 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.43% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.