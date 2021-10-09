VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

CEY stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

