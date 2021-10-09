VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of CID opened at $31.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

