VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.009.

NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $32.65 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 4,720.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

