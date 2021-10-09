Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victrex Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. The company offers products under the Victrex, Aptiv, Vicote and Victrex Pipes brands. It operates through the Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions segments. Victrex Polymer Solutions segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics and energy markets. Invibio Biomaterial Solutions provides solutions for medical device manufacturers. Victrex Plc is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VTXPF. UBS Group set a $36.32 target price on Victrex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.66.

Victrex stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.30. Victrex has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

About Victrex

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

