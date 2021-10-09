Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after buying an additional 248,969 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,023,000 after buying an additional 225,575 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,684,000 after buying an additional 63,751 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.78.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $326.61 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $337.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.33 and a 200-day moving average of $308.33.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

