Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,927 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $225.94 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.53 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -152.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. Research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,316 shares in the company, valued at $48,505,941.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

