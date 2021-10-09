Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,451 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $104,398,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $102,772,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

