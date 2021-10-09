Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after acquiring an additional 279,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT opened at $141.51 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $143.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

