Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 54.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $152.48 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.