Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $128,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

NYSE SLF opened at $54.94 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

