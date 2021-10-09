Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.31.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

