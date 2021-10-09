Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.