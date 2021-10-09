VITE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.55 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $40.74 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00047904 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,023,053,471 coins and its circulating supply is 490,482,361 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.