Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAN. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday.

LON:FAN opened at GBX 466.50 ($6.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £923.32 million and a P/E ratio of 88.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 515.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 456.79. Volution Group has a twelve month low of GBX 180.50 ($2.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 565 ($7.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

