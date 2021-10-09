Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 270 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a SEK 175 price target on Volvo in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 235.78.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

