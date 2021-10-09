voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VJET opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%.

VJET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of voxeljet during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of voxeljet during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in voxeljet by 76,660.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in voxeljet by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

