Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $198.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

NYSE VMC opened at $175.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,816.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

