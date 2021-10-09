Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Walthausen & Co. LLC decreased its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 136,380 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of CNX Resources worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 96,599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 92.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist raised their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

