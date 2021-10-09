Walthausen & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:FTSI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.89. 19,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,937. FTS International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). FTS International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

