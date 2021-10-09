Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 68,020 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,020 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of M/I Homes worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHO. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

M/I Homes stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 141,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

