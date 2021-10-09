Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Position Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

