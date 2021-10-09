Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Cut by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

