Wedbush Comments on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.94). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHVN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

BHVN stock opened at $141.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.71 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after purchasing an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

