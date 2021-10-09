Wedbush Comments on Poshmark, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Poshmark in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the clothing resale marketplace will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on POSH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. Poshmark has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Poshmark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,415 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Poshmark by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,134 shares of company stock worth $17,948,183.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

