Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.97% from the company’s current price.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

