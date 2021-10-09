Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

NYSE:ETN opened at $153.56 on Thursday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

