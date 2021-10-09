Wells Fargo & Company Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $390.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Signature Bank stock opened at $299.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $301.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

