Wells Fargo & Company Trims Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Target Price to $84.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGA. Edward Jones raised Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 1,772.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Magna International by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.