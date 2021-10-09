Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Stock Holdings Raised by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,692 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

Shares of NYSE:IGI opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

