Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $38.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $51.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

